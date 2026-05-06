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Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
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5
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ID: 37779
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kanfei Nesharim

About the complex

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New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 1, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles also known as Migdal HaTagyad. A 9-story tower (with an addition of 8 additional floors in progress) with sumptuous entrance hall, guard and underground parking spaces available for rent. On the 7th floor, new office space and after work equipped with central air conditioning and electricity. Gross surface area of 248m2 (modulable in 9 offices and a reception room) with toilet and kitchenette. Possibility to reach on the same plateau two other offices to reach a total area of 551m2 gross. Front line view of the mountains of Jerusalem. The charges are 17,5 NIS per m2 per month, the price is 18,000 shekels per m2 negotiable before VAT. Immediate entry.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
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