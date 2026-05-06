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Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$445,000
01/06/2026
$445,000
31/05/2026
$443,750
;
7
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ID: 37328
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaTayelet

About the complex

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Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the residence " Ashdod Beach", in front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom with shower and toilet suspended. A perfect property to enjoy the sea every day, or make a profitable investment in one of the most requested locations. Everything is within walking distance: beach, trendy restaurants, cafes, supermarket and amenities. Here you buy a premium location at a rare price. An opportunity to seize quickly.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$445,000
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