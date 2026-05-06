  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer

Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Sports room in the building. High-end standing. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,66M
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$426,000
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$5,53M
Residential quarter Florentine 2 pieces neuf avec ascenseur mamad et balcon terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,50M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Show all Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,80M
Residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of Kadima, one of Sharon's most sought after and qualitative localities, discover an exclusive project composed of only 16 prestigious cottages. Kadima seduces by its exceptional living environment, com…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Located on the popular Bograshov Street, just a 2-minute walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,82M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications