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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,73M
;
11
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ID: 37028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Weizmann, 82

About the complex

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In the new north, close to Hayarkon Park. 82 Weizmann Street. A luxury project by Acro Real Estate and Ken Hator. The apartment is ready to move in - it has never been inhabited. On the 7th floor, open west view. A spacious 3 room apartment of 75 m2 + 12 m2 of sunny terrace. It includes a master bedroom + mamad. 2 bathrooms. Fully accessible! South and west orientation. Automated parking.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,73M
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