  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam

Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,40M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37549
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaZfira

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,19M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,78M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,63M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea. ? 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors) ? 1 452 apartments high standing ? Private park and green walk ? Shops and services at the foot of buildings ? Clo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,373
For Rent - New Building - Entrance Start January A beautiful and modern apartment in a new building of high standing, available early January. Property Details: 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) Balcony New building Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price : 9,500 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem, border Beit Vegan. Composed of 2 buildings of 19 floors and above a building of 7 floors, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace-garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of shabbat), beit knesset, gym... Available May 2029. 3 rooms 80m2 w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications