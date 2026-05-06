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Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$852,000
;
9
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ID: 37659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Kokis

About the complex

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Apartment to renovate 4 rooms 105m2 + balcony 15m2 with open view. Possibility of transformation into 5 pieces. Floor 5 by 8 with elevator. 300 meters from the sea and 400 meters from the tram from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv in 12 minutes. Excellent rental investment (estimated rental value of 5,000 NIS/month).

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$852,000
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