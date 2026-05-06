  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Hadera, Israel
from
$990,450
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37701
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2 - A vast living space open on a beautiful mirpeset of 16 m2 - A beautiful spacious kitchen - A master suite with sea view and private bathroom - 19th floor out of 25 - 3 children's rooms including a mamad - Shabbat lift - Private cellar - Two parking spaces! The building has 3 lifts including 1 from Shabbat, a gym, a garbage vacuum upstairs, a reception room available for residents. Close to a large park, new shops close to the neighborhood and exit to motorway 2. About 5 minutes walk from the sea! An excellent opportunity! Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,78M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$9,42M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,24M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$990,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,02M
In a new building with elevator and elevator of Shabbat, 5 room apartment very bright on the 3rd floor. The apartment includes 4 bedrooms, a large spacious living room opening onto a pleasant balcony with open view, as well as two soccah balconies of about 10 m2 each. The apartment has 2 b…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Small quiet street between Gordon and Ben Gurion 87m2 with elevator to renovate Very bright, close to shops and the beach Huge potential To be seized!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications