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Residential quarter Bord de mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,06M
;
9
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ID: 37375
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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Joyau à la Marina: 50 m from the beach! Discover this charming cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a small intimate building (5 floors). Dream location: 50 meters from the water. Comfort: optimized space with a sunny terrace. Serenity: Mamad included for total tranquility. An ideal foot-to-earth to enjoy everyday marine life.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
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