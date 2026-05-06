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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
;
6
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ID: 37844
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin

About the complex

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In a very nice building Sheinkin Street Mini penthouse with a surface of 96m2 with terrace of 40 m2 on one level composed of 2 bedrooms + large living room 3rd floor with elevator Open view

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
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