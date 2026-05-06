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Residential quarter A saisir superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,05M
;
10
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ID: 37702
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Rachel Benguigui offers you a new exclusive: a recent 4-room apartment in Hadera city centre, in the sought after SOHO project! Characteristics: - A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2 - On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator - A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny mirpeset of about 12 m2 - A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room - A master suite with its private bathroom - 2 additional children's rooms including one with mamad - In total: 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets - Air conditioning, home automation system - In addition: a private cellar - Underground parking! The apartment is located in a very high standing residence, with a private outdoor area, a large, luxurious lobby, and a fully equipped gym! What about its location? Ideal! Above the Beth Habad francophone, the French bakery "Le Moulin Doré", a few minutes walk from the Mixx shopping centre, the ganims, the buses, about 10/15 minutes by car from the train station and the seaside. A very high priced product! An excellent product for home or rental investment! To be seized quickly! What are you waiting for? Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rachel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A saisir superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,05M
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