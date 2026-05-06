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Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv

Givatayim, Israel
from
$14,04M
;
10
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ID: 37176
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givatayim
  • Address
    Hanita,

About the complex

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JASMIN GIVATAYIM A new reference of residential luxury in Givatayim An exception project signed ICR The JASMIN GIVATAYIM project is developed by the ICR Group, which is the result of the alliance between Israel Canada and Raam Megourim, two major players in high-end real estate in Israel. Designed as a true modern architectural icon, the project offers a premium life experience combining: * elegance, * nature, * exclusive services, * and strategic location at the gates of Tel Aviv. STRATEGIC EMPLOYMENT Givatayim – Only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv Located in the heart of Givatayim's renewal, the project benefits from a sought after, quiet and green residential environment, while remaining connected to Tel-Aviv's dynamism. Close by: * Givatayim Theatre * Kikar Hamedina * Azrieli Center * HaShalom Station * Givatayim Park * Shopping malls * Quality schools and infrastructure All about 5 minutes from the main axes and the centre of Tel Aviv. ICONIC TOUR Contemporary architecture & international standing The project includes: * 30 floors * 118 apartments * 2 duplexes of exception * Architecture signed Gil Shenhav An elegant silhouette that redefines Givatayim's residential skyline. HIGH-LEVEL BENEFITS Exclusive Services & Amenities JASMIN offers a true lifestyle experience: Premium Common Spaces: * Lobby design double height * Ultra modern gym * Yoga area & pilates * Kids Club * Gaming Room * Coworking spaces * Private landscape garden * Verger with fruit trees * Fire Pit outside * Intimate relaxation areas A LOBBY EXCEPTION Thought like that of a luxury hotel, the lobby offers: Impressive volumes, noble materials, natural light, elegant and contemporary atmosphere. RAFFINED APPARATUS Each apartment has been designed with special attention: volumes, natural light, optimization of spaces, and quality of finishes. Domestic benefits: Central Air Conditioning Invert Smart home automation Large double glazing windows Premium cuisine Caesarstone work plans Large-format tile Upscale sanitary facilities GROHE or equivalent valves Electrical shutters Design doors A SINGLE LIFE EXPERIENCE JASMIN GIVATAYIM perfectly embodies the new Israeli urban luxury: a rare balance between: privacy, nature, modernity, and urban life. An ideal project: For principal residence, For investors, Or for a clientele looking for a premium good in the center of the country.

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Givatayim, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$14,04M
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