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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec ascenseur parking balcon et mamad proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
;
11
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ID: 37394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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In a quiet little street near Bugrashov. Modern building. 3 rooms on street very bright. Elevator, parking, balcony and mamad. Perfect for a first purchase or investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec ascenseur parking balcon et mamad proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
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