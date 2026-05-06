  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter

Residential quarter

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,28M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 37386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Luxury project in Ra Only 20% to pay until delivery. Project includes a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema room and luxury shops. Wide choice of apartments and penthouses at exceptional pre-sale prices that will not come back. For more information, contact us quickly. Luxury project in Ra Pay only 20% until delivery. The project includes a swimming pool, gym, cinema room, and luxury shops. A wide selection of apartments and penthouses at exclusive presale prices that will not return. For more information, please contact us soon.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Givat mordechai entree herzog
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$852,000
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$741,950
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,58M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,63M
You are viewing
Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,28M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
Hamaalot – Downtown Small central street in the heart of the city centre Apartment on the 3rd floor out of 5 Elevator No parking 4 m2 balcony 4 pieces – 120 m2 3 toilets 2 bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Independent air conditioning in each room Ground heating
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes Issue end 2028 Permit obtained Bank guarantees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
BZH New exclusivity of the French department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like new 4 rooms spacious and very pleasant in a beautiful recent building. Characteristics: ✔ Apartment 4 rooms of about 100 m2, ✔ Beautiful south facing mirpeset of 10 m2, ✔ Open kitchen with its island, ✔ Bright …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications