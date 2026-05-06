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Residential quarter Rez de chaussee 4 pieces

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$765,400
01/06/2026
$765,400
31/05/2026
$763,250
;
10
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ID: 37014
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Ground floor 4 rooms with a spacious garden facing west. Small 4-storey building.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de chaussee 4 pieces
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$765,400
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