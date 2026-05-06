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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,35M
;
5
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ID: 37119
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Bar Ilan, 51

About the complex

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Beautiful surface of 126 m2 net. Apartment on the 4th floor with terrace of 14 m2. Open view. Renovated building. Parking. Downtown Raanana. Close to all amenities. Immediately. Quick sale.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,35M
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