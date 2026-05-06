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Residential quarter Cottage situe au centre

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,10M
;
8
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ID: 37009
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Exodus

About the complex

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Cottage 4.5 rooms located in the center, on 2 floors with front and rear garden. 120 m2 living space + garden 50 m2 + front garden of 40 m2 + terrace of 20 m2. Very good deal.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Cottage situe au centre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,10M
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