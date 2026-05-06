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Residential quarter OpportunitE rare 2 piEces moderne avec balcon amp parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
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5
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ID: 37773
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

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New on the market! In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park, facing all shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. New 2-room apartment of 49 m2 with 5 m2 balcony, a real pearl, with open view facing west. Includes an improved mamad, a bathroom, underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning, Smart Home system, private underground parking and cellar. Immediate entry.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter OpportunitE rare 2 piEces moderne avec balcon amp parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
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