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Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
;
5
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ID: 37516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Hess, 27

About the complex

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In a quiet street close to the sea, renovated building with elevator, pleasant entrance with digicode. 3 air orientations, 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets. Possibility to rent a parking lot.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
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