Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion

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For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion
Ideal location, close to the sea. Unique property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly.
Characteristics of the property:
• 5 main rooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 275 m2 built
• 400 m2 of land
• Upstairs independent housing unit with separate entrance (2.5 extra rooms)
• Ideal for extra income – currently rented
• Private swimming pool
• Mamad (safe room)
Nearby amenities:
• Close to the beach
• Shops, restaurants and cafes
• Parks and green areas
• Schools and essential services
• Accessible public transport
• Quiet, safe and pleasant neighborhood
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Leisure
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