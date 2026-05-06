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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$8,25M
25/05/2026
$8,25M
23/05/2026
$2,73M
21/05/2026
$2,72M
20/05/2026
$2,70M
19/05/2026
$2,72M
18/05/2026
$2,70M
16/05/2026
$2,71M
15/05/2026
$2,73M
10/05/2026
$2,72M
09/05/2026
$2,73M
07/05/2026
$2,72M
06/05/2026
$2,69M
05/05/2026
$2,67M
;
9
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ID: 36315
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

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New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: Apartment loft 5 rooms on the ground floor with private pool, apartment 5 rooms sea view, as well as Penthouse on the ground floor, panoramic sea view with private pool Tivor Building Ashdod Tel (Israel) 054 63 99 865 Dov Uzan Tel (France) 07 57 99 03 58 Serge Touitou

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$8,25M
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