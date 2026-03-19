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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
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9
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ID: 36287
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda

About the complex

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Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
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