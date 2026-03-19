  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam

Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,30M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaZfira

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,13M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$605,200
Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,89M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,62M
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,79M
BZH Located on Hanevel Street in the sought after religious district, within a modern building, a small jewel! RE/MAX Hadera offers a bright 3 room apartment for sale. Characteristics: - Spacious 3 room apartment of 80 m2 - Soucca terrace of 18 m2 with open view - 14th floor out of 15 - Ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications