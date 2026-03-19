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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
;
9
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ID: 36067
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion, 60

About the complex

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Superb location in the heart of Tel Aviv, Gordon / Ben Gourion. New building with elevator and parking. 67m2 + 12m2 terrace. Perfect for a first purchase or investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
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