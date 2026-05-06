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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 5 pieces neuf de reve a vendre ramat gan

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,44M
;
8
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ID: 38811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 5 pieces neuf de reve a vendre ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,44M
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer emplacement ideal 3 pieces a vendre au coeur de tel aviv florentine
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer emplacement ideal 3 pieces a vendre au coeur de tel aviv florentine
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer emplacement ideal 3 pieces a vendre au coeur de tel aviv florentine
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer emplacement ideal 3 pieces a vendre au coeur de tel aviv florentine
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