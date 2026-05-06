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Residential quarter Proche de la mer old north

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
6
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ID: 38306
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Halperin, 7

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, a few steps from Hilton Beach! Classified and renovated building. 2nd floor with elevator. 45 m2 + 10 m2 terrace. Rented at 8,800. Apartment renovated. Sold furnished.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Proche de la mer old north
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
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