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Residential quarter Magnifique duplex toit proche mer vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
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10
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ID: 38346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 176

About the complex

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Beautiful duplex roof for sale in the old north of Tel-Aviv, close to Ben Gurion Boulevard, and a few steps from the sea! Recent and well maintained building in 2002 4+5th floor with elevator 3 pieces 2 bathrooms 60m2 + 40m2 roof terrace Beautiful roof terrace with outdoor kitchen 35m2 roof on the tabo Very high ceilings Calm and bright Renovated high standing 2 exhibitions : South, West Possibility to request building rights of 17m2 living space on the terrace and connect the roof terrace of 35m2 Price: 5,000,000 sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique duplex toit proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
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