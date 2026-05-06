  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport

Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,53M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38481
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Shoshana Damari

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rue lassalle proche mer produit rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer spacieux appartement avec balcon bien agence calme et lumineux avec hauts plafonds quartier florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,46M
Residential quarter Ramat gan vue mer
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,60M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,53M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$613,360
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
4 room apartment in a new building, ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, a few steps from Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the beach. Characteristics: • 4 pieces • 97 m2 of living space • New building • Triple exhibition North – West • Very bright • Private parking space • Mo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$820,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications