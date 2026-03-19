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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer immeuble neuf

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,11M
06/05/2026
$1,11M
05/05/2026
$1,10M
;
5
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ID: 35699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Herzl

About the complex

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PRIME RENTATION - BAT YAM - NEAR SEA "boutique" building in the heart of the center of Bat Yam in a quiet street offering direct access to public transport. Close to schools, kindergartens, medical centers, supermarkets, synagogues and just a 5-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea. Neighbourhood in development - Green spaces Local strollers + bicycles with charging point 3, 4 and 5 pieces available! Bank guarantees - Financing in accordance with the existing construction law - CONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING A GREEN CHARGE CAHIER - ATTRACTIVE PRICES / ADVANCED PAYMENT OF WORK - Delivery in 26 months

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer immeuble neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,11M
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