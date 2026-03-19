  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
06/05/2026
$2,21M
05/05/2026
$2,20M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 35626
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tora VeAvoda, Himmelfarb

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, beautiful penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Vegan/Kiryat Yovel. Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Furthermore, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools. Built on a single floor, this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 of terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one parent, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system... Price : 6,500,000 (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding tax)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdod appartement 3 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$595,000
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel-Aviv: beautiful 4 room duplex, an area of 118 m2 with a terrace of 20 m2. Apartment with the most luxurious standard, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,86M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful 3 rooms renovated in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. 2 minutes walk from the prestigious Rothschild Boulevard, 7 minutes walk from the beach. Quiet and bright, elevator up to the floor. Disabled access. Perfect for a family, rental property, secondary residence
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications