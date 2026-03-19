  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village

Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,73M
06/05/2026
$4,73M
05/05/2026
$4,70M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 35780
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Eliyahu Shama, 1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets + cellar and 1 parking place.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,79M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue balfour bat yam A 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$584,800
Residential quarter Projet immobilier dexception a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$577,660
Residential quarter Rdc 4 pieces dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac dagamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$754,800
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$986,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,73M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canyon Hadar, near Emek Refaim. Seven-storey building available in March 2026. Pinoui/binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom. Latest 4 room apartments, ground floor: - 13…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,87M
For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street Charming family house with garden and outbuilding In the sought after area of Armon Hanatsiv, discover this pleasant house in dou mishpahti of about 140 m2, distributed on two levels and offering a bright and functional living environment. ? Gr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,04M
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications