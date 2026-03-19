Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer

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For exclusive sale
In a new real estate program signed Carasso, delivery planned in 2025
144 rue Ibn Gvirol
Close to Basel complex and tramway.
A superb functional apartment!
7th floor!
2 elevators in the building
55 m2 living space, plus a luxurious covered balcony of 7.5 m2 offering stunning views of the sea and the west!
1 bathroom and 2 toilets
A private storage space of 5 m2
The apartment, designed by an architect, is fully furnished and equipped (including appliances) with custom carpentry.
Lots of storage.
A large kitchen with an elegant central island.
A workspace in the room.
The building has a spacious and decorated entrance hall, a shared garden with relaxation areas and a magnificent landscape, a bicycle room and a modern laundry room.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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