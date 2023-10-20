Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Dizengoff Street in the heart of Netanya, premium location near Kikar HaAtsmaout.
The area is sought after for its shops, cafes, urban attraction and quick access to the beach.
Apartment of 3 rooms, about 88 m2, on the 1st floor of 5.
Fully renovated, with comfortable volumes and bright living room.
Suitable for a principal residence or strategic rental investment.
1 minute from Kikar HaAtsmaout and walking from the beaches.
Building affected by a Pinoui-Binoui project (advanced stage), offering potential for recovery. (destruct/reconstruction of the building with delivery of a new unit with modern services)
Price charged: 2 050 000.
Netanya, Israel
