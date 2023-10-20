  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance

Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34447
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 35

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Dizengoff Street in the heart of Netanya, premium location near Kikar HaAtsmaout. The area is sought after for its shops, cafes, urban attraction and quick access to the beach. Apartment of 3 rooms, about 88 m2, on the 1st floor of 5. Fully renovated, with comfortable volumes and bright living room. Suitable for a principal residence or strategic rental investment. 1 minute from Kikar HaAtsmaout and walking from the beaches. Building affected by a Pinoui-Binoui project (advanced stage), offering potential for recovery. (destruct/reconstruction of the building with delivery of a new unit with modern services) Price charged: 2 050 000.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo 5 rooms - 4th floor on 4 For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment. 115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace. A superb and bright apartment, cl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
In the Beit Hakerem district (Yeffe Nof), exceptional building housing only 6 apartments, large 6.5 P single upstairs, 4 exhibition, with a large living room-dining room- balcony; elevator directly serving the main room, master suite, complete accessibility, mamad and parking. Charming apart…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
This enchanting property, combining exceptional terrain with a classic architectural gem, offers a unique opportunity for lovers of style and success, precursors setting new standards, and those who pave the way. This property harmoniously unites sky and earth, mountains and landscapes, natu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications