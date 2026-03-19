Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces

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Apartment 3 rooms of 90m2 with garden of 80 m2
is located at the junction of two main districts:
Abu Tor: The east side of the Hebron road at this height belongs to the Abu Tor district (a mixed area known for its character houses and views of the old town).
Baka (Geulim): The west side of the road, just opposite, marks the entrance to the Baka district, very popular for its architecture and its proximity to the "Rakevet" (the railway turned into a pedestrian park).
It is a very central area, a few minutes' walk from the Cinematheque, the First Station leisure complex and the Yes Planet cultural centre.
English
This 90m2 (969 sq ft) 3-room apartment with an 80m2 (861 sq ft) garden is located at the junction of two main neighborhoods: Abu Tor: The east side of Hebron Road at this point belongs to the Abu Tor neighborhood. Baka (Geulim): The west side of the road, directly opposite, marks the entry to the Baka nearborhood, very well after for its architecture and its proximity to the "Rakevet" (the railway line converted into a pedestrian park). This is a very central area, located a few minutes' walk from the Cinematheque, the First Station leisure complex, and the Yes Planet cultural center.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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