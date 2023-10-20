Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,41M
ID: 34461
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 21 Teawei

About the complex

Apartment 83 m2, very well located street Shalom Aleichem, close to Bograshov. Central location sought, close to beach, shops and cafes. Old 3 rooms transformed into 2 rooms, with very large living room loft spirit. Generous volumes and fluid distribution, ideal for modern living comfort. Located on the 1st floor of a well maintained building. Very moderate loads. Arnona : 550 Vaad: 150 a month.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
