  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$599,800
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 32704
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$689,770
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$892,802
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$809,730
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$884,705
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,03M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$599,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$753,649
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$929,690
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,14M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications