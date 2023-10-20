  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
26/08/2025
$1,20M
14/07/2025
$1,12M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26862
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city The builder Chuva whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects such as the sea project in front of the beach, the Soho,Titanium office project and many other projects Project characteristics The Up Town project in Chuva includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a suspended garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 3 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment 3 rooms of 83 m2 +12 m2 from terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 97 m2 + 12m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 128,5m2+12 m2 from terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,37M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our high-end residential projects on Bat yam. Looking for a new project in Bat Yam This beautiful project is made for you Project Blue & The City is a boutique building strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from Bat Yam Tayellette and 4…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,400
Residential project on kiriat Menahem bordering kiriat yovel consists of 2 towers of 31 floor and 3 buildings of 9 floors, the project is located at the foot of the new Tramway. Large choice of apartment from 3 rooms to penthouse. parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with payment ea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Show all Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,000
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 2 buildings,A building of 8 floors and a tower of 18 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars optional. Delivery 53…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications