Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles

We are delighted to present a new and prestigious real estate program in the brand new Ramat Adar neighbourhood in Givat Shmouel, a fast-growing address that attracts more and more quality families, young professionals and professionals.
Why choose Ramat Adar from Givat Shmouel?
Ramat Adar is the best of both worlds: a peaceful, modern and green residential environment, close to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva. You thus enjoy Israel's geographical centrality without sacrificing peace of life.
Schools and institutions of excellence nearby
Quick access to main axes (highway 4, road 471, etc.)
Shopping centres, parks, synagogues, health and leisure services within minutes
A warm, family and caring community
The real estate project : standing & comfort
Located in a 20-storey tower in the heart of Ramat Adar, this program offers the latest units available, all delivered with:
✅ 2 private parking spaces✅ A cellar✅ Full air conditioning
Apartments available :
5 rooms – 127 m2 net + 16 m2 terrace
6 rooms – 143 m2 net + 13 m2 of terrace
Advantages:
Issued April 2028
20 % at contract signing, balance spread to delivery
Ramat Adar is more than just a place of residence: it is a choice of life, a secure investment and a rare opportunity in a developing area, in the heart of the country.
Wait more, call us
Location on the map
Givat Shmuel, Israel
