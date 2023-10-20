  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$990,000
26/08/2025
$990,000
14/07/2025
$926,970
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26865
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city The manufacturer Avraham Amram whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects on Hadera ,Zichon Yaacov ,Eilat and in other cities of Israel Project characteristics The Momento project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as penthouses with private jacuzzi Latest generation exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 3 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment rooms of 104 m2 +15m2 of terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 106 m2 + 19m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 132 m2+ 20 m2 terrace For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$990,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons
Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,17M
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents an exceptional new project in Hadera. This is a project of semi-detached houses with high standing services in a quiet residential area of Hadera. - House under construction of 6 rooms (5 bedrooms and a living room), - 180 m2 built o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications