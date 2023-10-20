  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif

from
$1,36M
29/04/2025
$1,36M
10/04/2025
$1,37M
02/04/2025
$1,39M
8
ID: 25550
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
For sale, beautiful 3 rooms Dov Hoz Street, located between Gordon Street and Frishman Street, 2 steps from the sea and Dizengoff. This very central little street is very sought after for its calm and greenery. A community centre with children's gan, playground and coffee is located 1 minute walk from the apartment. Very nice 3 room apartment of 83 square meters located on the second and last floor of a well maintained building. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful ceiling height of 3.15 m! The apartment was renovated by an architect in 2019 with a very high finish. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. The apartment is sold with all furniture and electrical appliances. Everything's new. A building with strict conservation with a huge garden of 1370 square meters private for all the tenants of the building !! Exceptional play air for kids and adults! The apartment is rented furnished for 13,000 shekels per month until August. 2 air directions: West and East.

Location on the map

