  4. Residential quarter Beau deux pieces renove a proximite du parc de bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$474,721
02/04/2025
$474,721
17/02/2025
$476,073
;
ID: 25046
1
ID: 25046
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

THREE TWO 60M PIECES RENOVATED WITH VIEW ON BAT YAM PARK. 3rd Floor. CALME NEAR ECOLES, TRANSPORT AND TRADE. PINOUI BINOUI SIGNATURE PROJECT

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

You are viewing
