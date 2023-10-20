Residential quarter Beau deux pieces renove a proximite du parc de bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metr…
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park.
New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance.
Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitche…