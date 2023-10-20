Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif

This unique location located on the Western Wall Square in the heart of the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem presents, after 2500 years!, an exceptional real estate opportunity with profound historical and religious significance. Its unrivalled proximity to the Western Wall Square, just a few meters away, offers a clear and direct view of one of the most sacred sites in the world since each room, making it a truly distinctive offer. The smart design of the residence perfectly integrates the iconic view of the Western Wall into the living space, with a direct exit to a terrace that highlights the breathtaking view. In addition, the property features fabulous glass works of art by renowned artist Ronen Kandel, adding a unique and artistic touch to space. The living area of approximately 220 square meters, on one level, is complemented by a 26 square meters terrace designed for "Soucca" use. The well-maintained interior includes a large living room, a kosher kitchen divided with an island, equipped with two sinks, two dishwashers and two waste shredders, a dining area, a luxurious master suite with built-in wardrobes and dressing room and spa-type bathroom, a spacious office area at home, two additional bedrooms, two additional bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The apartment layout is carefully designed, offering total privacy for both the main suite and the additional rooms. Built in 1973 under the direction of Moshe Safdie, an award-winning Israeli-Canadian architect, the building itself is of historical importance and has played a central role in the development of the Jewish neighbourhood while preserving its timeless charm. Additional details: – Air conditioning system – Audio system – Custom furniture – Prosecutor's Office – Double glazing – Clocks of Shabbat – Handwashing space for meals (Netilat Yadayim) – Storage In addition to its unrivalled location and incomparable views, this property offers a unique opportunity to own a property that is deeply linked to the rich tapestry of history and spirituality. Please contact us for more details.