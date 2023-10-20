  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif

Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
25/04/2025
$19,52M
04/03/2025
$26,69M
03/03/2025
$26,50M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25228
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This unique location located on the Western Wall Square in the heart of the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem presents, after 2500 years!, an exceptional real estate opportunity with profound historical and religious significance. Its unrivalled proximity to the Western Wall Square, just a few meters away, offers a clear and direct view of one of the most sacred sites in the world since each room, making it a truly distinctive offer. The smart design of the residence perfectly integrates the iconic view of the Western Wall into the living space, with a direct exit to a terrace that highlights the breathtaking view. In addition, the property features fabulous glass works of art by renowned artist Ronen Kandel, adding a unique and artistic touch to space. The living area of approximately 220 square meters, on one level, is complemented by a 26 square meters terrace designed for "Soucca" use. The well-maintained interior includes a large living room, a kosher kitchen divided with an island, equipped with two sinks, two dishwashers and two waste shredders, a dining area, a luxurious master suite with built-in wardrobes and dressing room and spa-type bathroom, a spacious office area at home, two additional bedrooms, two additional bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The apartment layout is carefully designed, offering total privacy for both the main suite and the additional rooms. Built in 1973 under the direction of Moshe Safdie, an award-winning Israeli-Canadian architect, the building itself is of historical importance and has played a central role in the development of the Jewish neighbourhood while preserving its timeless charm. Additional details: – Air conditioning system – Audio system – Custom furniture – Prosecutor's Office – Double glazing – Clocks of Shabbat – Handwashing space for meals (Netilat Yadayim) – Storage In addition to its unrivalled location and incomparable views, this property offers a unique opportunity to own a property that is deeply linked to the rich tapestry of history and spirituality. Please contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$477,530
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
You are viewing
Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Nice 4 room apartment. First floor. Renovation made with interior architect. Great piece to live. Mamad. Terrace and covered parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications