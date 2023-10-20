  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$924,161
15/04/2025
$924,161
02/04/2025
$941,015
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25563
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the city centre of Jerusalem, close to Chouk Mahane Yehuda and Tramway. 4 rooms with a surface of 98.5 m2, very sunny and very quiet apartment. Magnificent view of each window on the park and the keneset. potential to make it a 5pieces . very serious sellers. Free of charge.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$429,777
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,247
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
You are viewing
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$924,161
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier
Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
A beautiful duplex very good condition beautiful terasse
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
In the heart of Talbiey very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished . In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications