Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda

In the city centre of Jerusalem, close to Chouk Mahane Yehuda and Tramway.
4 rooms with a surface of 98.5 m2, very sunny and very quiet apartment.
Magnificent view of each window on the park and the keneset.
potential to make it a 5pieces .
very serious sellers.
Free of charge.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
