  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Un batiment eclectique au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,05M
;
11
ID: 25231
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic building originally designed in 1926 by Yehuda Magidovich, the city's first chief engineer and key figure in its architectural heritage. Recognized as part of the White Town of Tel Aviv and designated for preservation, the property is ideally located in a sought after street near Rothschild Boulevard, offering a proximity to leading leisure and business centres. With an area of 300 m2, it includes building permits for approximately 550 m2 of development, adapted to a private residence such as a town house or apartment building. As part of a preservation and renewal project, the original 3-storey structure will be transformed into a 5-storey building with modern amenities such as parking, elevator, basement and roof, while preserving its historical integrity.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

