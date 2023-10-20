  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
02/04/2025
$1,12M
24/02/2025
$1,12M
;
7
ID: 25161
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

apartment for sale, Baka district, New building, 4 rooms, 90 m2, bright apartment, central and quiet. 2 bathrooms, parking and cellar

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

