Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the prestigious north of Tel Aviv, between Rabin Square and Kikar Hamedina Square!
What awaits you:
Located in a renovated and neat building
On one level, overlooking the outside
4 spacious rooms – 128 m2
Two large terraces: 27 m2 and 6 m2, both with high-end chevron parquet for a touch of luxury
Security Room (Mamad)
Private parking space
Large living room, ideal for reception
Fully renovated high-end kitchen
Elegant Parquet throughout the apartment
Refined interior lighting for a warm atmosphere
Custom storage furniture, combining practicality and refined aesthetics
A rare property, ideal for living or investing in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return