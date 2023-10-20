  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
20/02/2026
$3,10M
07/06/2025
$2,78M
;
3
ID: 26310
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In the prestigious north of Tel Aviv, between Rabin Square and Kikar Hamedina Square! What awaits you: Located in a renovated and neat building On one level, overlooking the outside 4 spacious rooms – 128 m2 Two large terraces: 27 m2 and 6 m2, both with high-end chevron parquet for a touch of luxury Security Room (Mamad) Private parking space Large living room, ideal for reception Fully renovated high-end kitchen Elegant Parquet throughout the apartment Refined interior lighting for a warm atmosphere Custom storage furniture, combining practicality and refined aesthetics A rare property, ideal for living or investing in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
