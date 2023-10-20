Residential quarter Appartement moderne de 2 pieces au coeur de la ville - emplacement ideal - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Discover this charming and bright 2-room apartment located on Eliyahu Mani Street, just steps from the famous Mahane Yehuda Market, top rated restaurants and convenient public transport.
Located on the 1st floor of a modern building with elevator for Shabbat, this apartment is perfect for personal use or short term rentals.
The characteristics include:
A spacious living room with an open kitchen
A comfortable room with access to a balcony (adapted to Soucca!)
Fully furnished and equipped – ready to move in!
Modern bathroom with Italian shower
Large storage room for convenience
Cave for more commoditism
Peaceful and quiet despite its central location
Enjoy the best of city life with the tranquility you deserve. Don't miss this unique opportunity! Contact us today for more information or to plan a visit.
Jerusalem, Israel
