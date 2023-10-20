  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement moderne de 2 pieces au coeur de la ville - emplacement ideal - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$587,081
02/04/2025
$587,081
26/02/2025
$600,660
25/02/2025
$600,021
09/02/2025
$590,223
01/01/2025
$592,353
ID: 23953
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Discover this charming and bright 2-room apartment located on Eliyahu Mani Street, just steps from the famous Mahane Yehuda Market, top rated restaurants and convenient public transport. Located on the 1st floor of a modern building with elevator for Shabbat, this apartment is perfect for personal use or short term rentals. The characteristics include: A spacious living room with an open kitchen A comfortable room with access to a balcony (adapted to Soucca!) Fully furnished and equipped – ready to move in! Modern bathroom with Italian shower Large storage room for convenience Cave for more commoditism Peaceful and quiet despite its central location Enjoy the best of city life with the tranquility you deserve. Don't miss this unique opportunity! Contact us today for more information or to plan a visit.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

