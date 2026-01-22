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Villa Tanah Barak

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
;
11
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ID: 3711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project!

Chic location!

Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices!

Day rate: + 10% per year
occupancy: + 16% per year

Revenue: + 25% per year

The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1
a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa
Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many
restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores.

Our villas are designed to fit the highest
safety and construction standards.

We provide:
structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal
processing and general defects.

24-hour security and concierge service will provide
safe and comfortable stay.

Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and
spacious living room.

Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas.
Ideal for business and for life!

We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 240.0 – 289.0
Price per m², USD 1,500 – 1,592
Apartment price, USD 360,000 – 460,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

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Villa Tanah Barak
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
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