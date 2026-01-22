Villa Tanah Barak

Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project!

Chic location!

Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices!

Day rate: + 10% per year

occupancy: + 16% per year

Revenue: + 25% per year

The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1

a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa

Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many

restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores.

Our villas are designed to fit the highest

safety and construction standards.

We provide:

structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal

processing and general defects.

24-hour security and concierge service will provide

safe and comfortable stay.

Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and

spacious living room.

Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas.

Ideal for business and for life!

We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!