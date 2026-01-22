Villa Tanah Barak

Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project!
Chic location!
Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices!
Day rate: + 10% per year
occupancy: + 16% per year
Revenue: + 25% per year
The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1
a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa
Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many
restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores.
Our villas are designed to fit the highest
safety and construction standards.
We provide:
structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal
processing and general defects.
24-hour security and concierge service will provide
safe and comfortable stay.
Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and
spacious living room.
Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas.
Ideal for business and for life!
We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!