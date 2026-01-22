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Villa Rark Family

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$152,000
;
9
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ID: 3721
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud
  • Address
    Jalan Raya Ubud

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

About the complex

Villas with the best family infrastructure in Bali!!!

"Rark Family" is located in the cultural and intellectual capital of the island —
Ubude. There is everything you need for a comfortable life, development and education of your children.

"Rark Family" -110 villas located among the tropical nature of the jungle.

4.1 hectares of closed protected area

8000 m2 of family infrastructure: 5000 m2 of air-conditioned premises; 3000 m2 - street infrastructure

For children: dance, art and vocal studios,
robotics; health center ( pediatrician, dentist, speech therapist )
For parents: restaurants, coffee shop, bakery, spa, fitness, yoga, cosmetologist,
coworking

For the family: Olympic pool, tennis court, volleyball, basketball.

Rark Family :

1. Safety. Closed area without carriageway
with bikes, there are no dogs or strangers.

2. Quality:

We already have a built project - the most famous infrastructure center in Bali RARQ UBUD. You can come to the place and live evaluate the quality of the work done.

3.Multiculturalism

Your neighbors are couples and families with children from all over the world. In this
environment a child from childhood will speak two languages.

4. Nature to the maximum

Rark Family is located in the most picturesque area of Ubuda - a complex of three sides is surrounded by rivers, rice plantations and jungle. On the territory we leave all the big trees and harmoniously fit them into the design of the complex.

Why do investors choose Rark Family ?

1. Passive income on a full autopilot!
The management company takes
yourself solving all the issues of renting a villa.

2. Convenient and fast settlement system!
The investor makes net profit in any account and in any
convenient currency for yourself. We transfer money once every 3 months.

3. No need to deal with taxes!
The management company is engaged in accounting, optimization and
tax payment. We will take care of everything, you just get ‚ money on the account.

4. High liquidity

We choose the best locations in Bali and not just build
villas, and create attraction points - conceptual
complexes with infrastructure for life, recreation and development.
Based on our experience, we can predict growth
the value of real estate here after completion of construction by 30%.

5. Fast payback
Villas in Bali are in demand
for daily rent. In a month, your earnings will be around 2500 $.

There are various options ! Write and we will help to invest profitably!

Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 75.0 – 101.0
Price per m², USD 1,970 – 2,154
Apartment price, USD 152,000 – 199,000

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

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Villa Rark Family
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$152,000
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