About the developer

We are developers with many years of experience in building luxury real estate. Specializing in the creation of our own villas, we offer unique and high-quality projects in Bali. Our companies, LOYO Development and BONDAR GROUP, have joined forces to offer our clients the best properties built with advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Our achievements:

- 6 active projects under construction

- 18,000 m² of real estate under development

- 127 units for sale

Why do clients choose us?

- Transparent margins and no hidden costs

- High level of construction and project packaging, contributing to their successful sale

- Competitive cost per square meter

- Professional team with over 15 years of experience in the CIS

- More than 10 marketing specialists working for you

Our project locations:

Our projects are located in the most attractive areas of Bali: Ubud, Bukit, Canggu. We offer locations to suit any taste — from sunny beaches and parties to secluded retreats in the spiritual center of the island.

Project examples:

1. XO Project Canggu I:

- 32 apartments on Jl. Batu Bolong Street in Canggu

- Complex of 6 villas with an expected ROI of 17%

- Apartments from $110,000, two-bedroom villas from $250,000

2. U Villas:

- Two complexes with 6 and 7 villas on the Bukit Peninsula in the Uluwatu area

- Villas with ocean views, near the premium area of Nusa Dua

- Two-bedroom villas from $200,000, ROI 17%

3. Jungle Flower Villas:

- Complex of 10 villas with unique design and a private restaurant in Ubud

- Villas with infinity pools hanging off cliffs right into the jungle

- Villas from $185,000, ROI 17%

4. Melasti Dream Residence:

- Gated complex of 63 two-bedroom villas 2 minutes from major infrastructure and Melasti Beach

- Convenient location — 25 minutes from the airport via a new highway

- Villas with ROI 17%, costing from $220,000

5. Loyo Villas:

- Complex of 5 villas with infinity pools located on the slopes of the jungles in Ubud

- Villas with unique design, perfect for a secluded getaway, 3 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom villas

- Villas from $220,000, ROI 17%

2. Company - BONDAR GROUP

BONDAR GROUP is a leading developer and construction company engaged in the development and implementation of high-level real estate projects. Founded by Vasily Cherbadzhi, the company is renowned for its innovative approach and the use of advanced technologies in construction.

Features of BONDAR GROUP's approach:

1. Waterproofing:

- Horizontal foundation waterproofing for maximum moisture protection

- Use of modern additives in concrete to increase its strength and durability

- Coating waterproofing of bathrooms, ensuring long service life and preventing leaks

2. Thermal insulation:

- Use of Rockwool, the first thermal insulation to receive the EcoMaterial Green environmental safety mark. This material is safe for use in all types of buildings, including bedrooms and children's rooms.

3. Sound insulation:

- Soundproof mineral wool 50 mm thick (Rockwool) to create comfortable living conditions

- Noise-reducing double-glazed windows, reducing external noise levels

- Roof soundproofing for additional noise protection

4. Own production:

- Stretch ceilings, providing a smooth and aesthetically pleasing surface

- Aluminum windows and modern sliding systems, creating stylish and functional interior solutions

- Concealed installation doors, adding elegance and modernity to the design of the premises

5. Engineering and plumbing:

- Use of cross-linked polyethylene materials for durable and reliable engineering systems

- Use of materials that meet European quality standards

- Autonomous water supply systems and pumping stations, ensuring continuous and efficient water supply to properties