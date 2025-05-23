  1. Realting.com
LOYO & BONDAR

Indonesia, Lodtunduh
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
1 year 8 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
loyo-development.com/
About the developer

We are developers with many years of experience in building luxury real estate. Specializing in the creation of our own villas, we offer unique and high-quality projects in Bali. Our companies, LOYO Development and BONDAR GROUP, have joined forces to offer our clients the best properties built with advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Our achievements:

- 6 active projects under construction
- 18,000 m² of real estate under development
- 127 units for sale

Why do clients choose us?

- Transparent margins and no hidden costs
- High level of construction and project packaging, contributing to their successful sale
- Competitive cost per square meter
- Professional team with over 15 years of experience in the CIS
- More than 10 marketing specialists working for you

Our project locations:

Our projects are located in the most attractive areas of Bali: Ubud, Bukit, Canggu. We offer locations to suit any taste — from sunny beaches and parties to secluded retreats in the spiritual center of the island.

Project examples:

1. XO Project Canggu I:

- 32 apartments on Jl. Batu Bolong Street in Canggu
- Complex of 6 villas with an expected ROI of 17%
- Apartments from $110,000, two-bedroom villas from $250,000

2. U Villas:

- Two complexes with 6 and 7 villas on the Bukit Peninsula in the Uluwatu area
- Villas with ocean views, near the premium area of Nusa Dua
- Two-bedroom villas from $200,000, ROI 17%

3. Jungle Flower Villas:

- Complex of 10 villas with unique design and a private restaurant in Ubud
- Villas with infinity pools hanging off cliffs right into the jungle
- Villas from $185,000, ROI 17%

4. Melasti Dream Residence:

- Gated complex of 63 two-bedroom villas 2 minutes from major infrastructure and Melasti Beach
- Convenient location — 25 minutes from the airport via a new highway
- Villas with ROI 17%, costing from $220,000

5. Loyo Villas:

- Complex of 5 villas with infinity pools located on the slopes of the jungles in Ubud
- Villas with unique design, perfect for a secluded getaway, 3 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom villas
- Villas from $220,000, ROI 17%

2. Company - BONDAR GROUP

BONDAR GROUP is a leading developer and construction company engaged in the development and implementation of high-level real estate projects. Founded by Vasily Cherbadzhi, the company is renowned for its innovative approach and the use of advanced technologies in construction.

Features of BONDAR GROUP's approach:

1. Waterproofing:

- Horizontal foundation waterproofing for maximum moisture protection
- Use of modern additives in concrete to increase its strength and durability
- Coating waterproofing of bathrooms, ensuring long service life and preventing leaks

2. Thermal insulation:

- Use of Rockwool, the first thermal insulation to receive the EcoMaterial Green environmental safety mark. This material is safe for use in all types of buildings, including bedrooms and children's rooms.

3. Sound insulation:

- Soundproof mineral wool 50 mm thick (Rockwool) to create comfortable living conditions
- Noise-reducing double-glazed windows, reducing external noise levels
- Roof soundproofing for additional noise protection

4. Own production:

- Stretch ceilings, providing a smooth and aesthetically pleasing surface
- Aluminum windows and modern sliding systems, creating stylish and functional interior solutions
- Concealed installation doors, adding elegance and modernity to the design of the premises

5. Engineering and plumbing:

- Use of cross-linked polyethylene materials for durable and reliable engineering systems
- Use of materials that meet European quality standards
- Autonomous water supply systems and pumping stations, ensuring continuous and efficient water supply to properties

Services

Range of services:

1. Design and architecture:

- Development of individual design projects
- Creation of architectural and engineering solutions taking into account all client requirements
- Visualization and modeling of projects

2. Construction and renovation:

- Full cycle of construction work, from foundation to interior finishing
- Repair and reconstruction of real estate
- Construction control and technical supervision

3. Interior design and furnishings:

- Selection and supply of furniture and accessories
- Interior design in line with the latest trends
- Room decoration services

4. Legal support:

- Full legal support of real estate transactions
- Consultations on opening a company and obtaining work visas
- Preparation and verification of all necessary documents

5. Property management:

- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Rental management and facility maintenance services
- Organization and control over the operation of real estate

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 17:15
(UTC+8:00, Asia/Kuala_Lumpur)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Highlight Vip unit
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 50–87 m²
15 real estate properties 15
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 25–92 m²
50 real estate properties 50
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali! General information: - Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area - Number of villas: 63 - Profitability (ROI): 17% - Rental yield: 25-30% Description of the villas: Each Melasti Drea…
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 87–158 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
LOYO & BONDAR
