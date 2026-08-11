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Residential properties for sale in Veria Municipality, Greece

;
apartments
6
houses
60
66 properties total found
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
$161,269
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale is a light three-level detached house with an area of 190 sq.m. on a plot of 2,000 …
$365,526
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$220,793
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$308,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Patrida, Greece
Cottage
Patrida, Greece
Area 223 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 223 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the r…
$784,133
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 160 m²
Unfinished House in Trilofos: 160 sq.m., 2 levels on a 425 sq.m. plot This is an unfinis…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$180,648
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$968,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$6,28M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Veria Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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